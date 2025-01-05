This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 8
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 8

Listen to everything from the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or just start with this one!
David Rovics
Jan 05, 2025
1980’s and 1990’s

  • The exposure of Israel’s secret nuclear arsenal and the abduction of Mordechai Vanunu

  • The Anti-Highway Movement and victory in Massachusetts

  • Sanctions on Iraq and the deaths of 500,000 children there, according to UNICEF

  • Industrial disaster in Hamlet, North Carolina and the failure of OSHA

  • Gun violence in America and the death of my dear friend Eric Mark in San Francisco

  • Riots and police shootings in Copenhagen after passage of the Maastricht Treaty

  • The blockade of Prince William Sound in Alaska following the Exxon Valdez oil spill

  • The arrest and imprisonment of Alvaro Luna Hernandez for the crime of self-defense

  • The rise of School of the Americas Watch and annual protests in Columbus, Georgia

  • The Minnehaha Free State in Minneapolis, and resistance to highway expansion there

  • The Timber Wars on the west coast of North America and the death of David “Gypsy” Chain

  • The environmental crisis is found to be profoundly affecting the male anatomy

