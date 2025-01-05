A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 8

1980’s and 1990’s
The exposure of Israel’s secret nuclear arsenal and the abduction of Mordechai Vanunu
The Anti-Highway Movement and victory in Massachusetts
Sanctions on Iraq and the deaths of 500,000 children there, according to UNICEF
Industrial disaster in Hamlet, North Carolina and the failure of OSHA
Gun violence in America and the death of my dear friend Eric Mark in San Francisco
Riots and police shootings in Copenhagen after passage of the Maastricht Treaty
The blockade of Prince William Sound in Alaska following the Exxon Valdez oil spill
The arrest and imprisonment of Alvaro Luna Hernandez for the crime of self-defense
The rise of School of the Americas Watch and annual protests in Columbus, Georgia
The Minnehaha Free State in Minneapolis, and resistance to highway expansion there
The Timber Wars on the west coast of North America and the death of David “Gypsy” Chain
The environmental crisis is found to be profoundly affecting the male anatomy
