A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 8

The exposure of Israel’s secret nuclear arsenal and the abduction of Mordechai Vanunu

The Anti-Highway Movement and victory in Massachusetts

Sanctions on Iraq and the deaths of 500,000 children there, according to UNICEF

Industrial disaster in Hamlet, North Carolina and the failure of OSHA

Gun violence in America and the death of my dear friend Eric Mark in San Francisco

Riots and police shootings in Copenhagen after passage of the Maastricht Treaty

The blockade of Prince William Sound in Alaska following the Exxon Valdez oil spill

The arrest and imprisonment of Alvaro Luna Hernandez for the crime of self-defense

The rise of School of the Americas Watch and annual protests in Columbus, Georgia

The Minnehaha Free State in Minneapolis, and resistance to highway expansion there

The Timber Wars on the west coast of North America and the death of David “Gypsy” Chain