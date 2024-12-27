This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 4
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 4

1933-1941. Listen to everything from the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or just start with this one!
David Rovics
Dec 27, 2024
1
Transcript

1933-1941. Listen to everything from the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or just start with this one!

  • The rise to power in Germany of Adolf Hitler

  • The International Brigades and the Abraham Lincoln Battalion in the Spanish Civil War

  • Anti-immigration laws and sentiment in the west and the turning back of Jewish refugees

  • The kindertransports — rescuing Jewish children while leaving their parents to die

  • The SS Winnipeg and Pablo Neruda’s rescue of the Spanish refugees in France in 1939

  • Henry Ford and the popularity of fascism in the US

  • Ram Mohamed Singh Azad and resistance to colonialism in India

  • The US-imposed oil blockade on the Japanese Empire

  • The internment of Japanese nationals and Japanese-Americans in the western US

  • Chiune Sugihara and the rescue of thousands of European Jews by “the Japanese Schindler”

