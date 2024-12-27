A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 4

1933-1941. Listen to everything from the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or just start with this one!
The rise to power in Germany of Adolf Hitler
The International Brigades and the Abraham Lincoln Battalion in the Spanish Civil War
Anti-immigration laws and sentiment in the west and the turning back of Jewish refugees
The kindertransports — rescuing Jewish children while leaving their parents to die
The SS Winnipeg and Pablo Neruda’s rescue of the Spanish refugees in France in 1939
Henry Ford and the popularity of fascism in the US
Ram Mohamed Singh Azad and resistance to colonialism in India
The US-imposed oil blockade on the Japanese Empire
The internment of Japanese nationals and Japanese-Americans in the western US
Chiune Sugihara and the rescue of thousands of European Jews by “the Japanese Schindler”
