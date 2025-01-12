This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 10
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 10

Start with episode 1 at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or start here with episode 10.
David Rovics
Jan 12, 2025
Start with episode 1 at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or start here with episode 10.

2002-2004

  • Israeli invasion of Jenin (“Jenin”)

  • Heightened border security resulting from global justice movement continues (“Outside Agitator”)

  • Woomera Breakout in Australian refugee detention center (“Woomera”)

  • Coca-Cola union-busting efforts in Colombia turn deadly (“Drink of the Death Squads”)

  • Attempted coup in Venezuela against Hugo Chavez is defeated by the Venezuelan people (“Song for Hugo Chavez”)

  • International Solidarity Movement volunteer, Rachel Corrie, killed by Israeli occupation forces (“The Death of Rachel Corrie”)

  • The US invades Iraq again (“Operation Iraqi Liberation”)

  • The global justice movement is drowned in tear gas in Miami outside of the Free Trade Area of the Americas talks (“Miami”)

  • Spanish journalists go on strike (“Spanish Journalist Strike”)

  • A year after the US invasion of Iraq, the insurgency against the occupation begins (“Fallujah”)

