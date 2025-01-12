A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 10

Start with episode 1 at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or start here with episode 10.

2002-2004

Israeli invasion of Jenin (“Jenin”)

Heightened border security resulting from global justice movement continues (“Outside Agitator”)

Woomera Breakout in Australian refugee detention center (“Woomera”)

Coca-Cola union-busting efforts in Colombia turn deadly (“Drink of the Death Squads”)

Attempted coup in Venezuela against Hugo Chavez is defeated by the Venezuelan people (“Song for Hugo Chavez”)

International Solidarity Movement volunteer, Rachel Corrie, killed by Israeli occupation forces (“The Death of Rachel Corrie”)

The US invades Iraq again (“Operation Iraqi Liberation”)

The global justice movement is drowned in tear gas in Miami outside of the Free Trade Area of the Americas talks (“Miami”)

Spanish journalists go on strike (“Spanish Journalist Strike”)

A year after the US invasion of Iraq, the insurgency against the occupation begins (“Fallujah”)

