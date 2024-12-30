A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 6

1950-1970
US/UN invasion of Korea and war with China
The Red Scare and the execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg
The Cuban Revolution
The Cuban Missile Crisis
Texaco/Chevron’s destruction of the Ecuadorian Amazon
The Six Day War and the Israeli attack on the NSA spy ship, the USS Liberty
The My Lai Massacre in Vietnam
The antiwar movement in the US and around the world
Martin Luther King, Jr assassination and the Poor People’s March on Washington
Anti-Catholic pogroms and refugee crisis in Ireland
Columbia Eagle Mutiny
Kent State Massacre
Share this post