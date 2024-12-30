This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 6
Listen to everything from the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or just start with this one!
David Rovics
Dec 30, 2024
1950-1970

  • US/UN invasion of Korea and war with China

  • The Red Scare and the execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg

  • The Cuban Revolution

  • The Cuban Missile Crisis

  • Texaco/Chevron’s destruction of the Ecuadorian Amazon

  • The Six Day War and the Israeli attack on the NSA spy ship, the USS Liberty

  • The My Lai Massacre in Vietnam

  • The antiwar movement in the US and around the world

  • Martin Luther King, Jr assassination and the Poor People’s March on Washington

  • Anti-Catholic pogroms and refugee crisis in Ireland

  • Columbia Eagle Mutiny

  • Kent State Massacre

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
