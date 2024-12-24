A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 2 + Christmas Playlist!

The first two podcasts are up now at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld, and the rest will all be up there eventually, free for anyone to download. You can find notes about each of the 16 episodes there now. Eventually the whole series will be available for free download by anyone.

I would venture to say it's a really good bunch of podcasts, that could be especially good to share with folks who may just discovering people's history or radical politics.

For paid subscribers, 16 episodes are already up. They can be found in the Everything folder -- if you're a CSA member, whether you signed up through Substack, Patreon, Bandcamp, or at davidrovics.com/subscribe, you should have gotten a welcome email with the link to the Everything folder, but feel free to contact me if you need that again!

Christmas Playlist

I don't have a whole Christmas album, but I do have a Christmas Playlist. If you want to alienate your Zionist relatives with some nice Christmas songs, here you go! The first two are from an album that was banned from Spotify with no explanation.

Solstice Session

I found myself alone in the apartment on Sunday and thought I’d take the occasion to do a wee live session. Here it is on YouTube.

Spring Tour

Mexico, California, Massachusetts, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland — drop me a line!