A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 7
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 7

Listen to everything from the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or just start with this one!
David Rovics
Jan 03, 2025
Transcript

1970’s and 1980’s

  • The blowing up of a dam and the birth of the Icelandic environmental movement

  • The discovery of the FBI’s Cointelpro by the Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI

  • The imprisonment and escape from prison of Assata Shakur

  • The CIA-backed coup in Chile, and solidarity from East Kilbride, Scotland

  • The struggle for land and freedom at Big Mountain and the Navajo/Hopi dispute

  • The collective construction of the world’s biggest windmill in Denmark

  • The CIA-backed coup in Australia that overthrew Gough Whitlam’s government

  • The Iranian Revolution and the seizure of the US Embassy by students

  • Armed Republican resistance in Ireland, and the 1981 prison hunger strikes

  • Civil war in El Salvador

England! And Scotland, Wales, Ireland…?

Our New Year's resolution is to keep touring! I got my plane tickets to London -- I land on March 24 and depart on April 16. I'd love to hear from anyone who might be inclined to organize a gig between those dates, anywhere in England, Wales, Scotland, or Ireland!

