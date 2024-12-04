"35 Children A Day" REMIX

If you're one of the people who believe we should not stop talking about this genocide, then listen to this song and share it with people. It remains one of the most supremely depressing realities that of the thousands of people who allegedly see each of these posts, fewer than 1% of them repost anything they receive from me, on any platform, as far as I can tell.

What does this say about us? Is this holocaust not worth documenting? Are the songs just not worth sharing? Or perhaps people sharing songs privately in ways that aren’t being tracked? That would be a hopeful interpretation or these sad statistics, and surely true to a significant degree.

Many others, though, I’m afraid, are so controlled by fear and paranoia that they can't even so much as share a song, to avoid the various repercussions.

Thanks to Chet Gardiner for another brilliant remix!

