This Week with David Rovics
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
Early in December I wrote this song about the ongoing military raids and settler pogroms of farms, villages, towns, and cities across the Occupied West…
2 hrs ago
•
David Rovics
2:54
8
Share this post
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
United Front Against Genocide
There is already a resistance to this genocide. The only relevant question, it seems to me, is how to join it.
22 hrs ago
•
David Rovics
18:44
2
Share this post
United Front Against Genocide
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
United Front Against Genocide
There is already a resistance to this genocide. The only relevant question, it seems to me, is how to join it.
Dec 30
•
David Rovics
16
Share this post
United Front Against Genocide
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
"Song for the Houthi Army" VIDEO + Subtitled Videos playlist
Developments of the past 24 hours have included a great new music video, plus the results of my experimentation with Video Subtitle Generator.
Dec 29
•
David Rovics
12
Share this post
"Song for the Houthi Army" VIDEO + Subtitled Videos playlist
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
"Song for the Houthi Army" VIDEO REMIX
The appreciation I've received from Yemen for "Song for the Houthi Army" has been very humbling. Here's a video of it with vastly improved audio.
Dec 28
•
David Rovics
12
Share this post
"Song for the Houthi Army" VIDEO REMIX
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
"Just Like the Nazis Did" VIDEO
Subtitled in Farsi!
Dec 27
•
David Rovics
9
Share this post
"Just Like the Nazis Did" VIDEO
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
Here's a new, improved version of my tribute to the Houthi Army's efforts to challenge Israel's genocidal war against the people of Gaza.
Dec 26
•
David Rovics
3:21
8
Share this post
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album is the first song I wrote in the earlier days of Israel's ongoing, relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza…
Dec 25
•
David Rovics
2:14
13
Share this post
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
Working at breakneck speed, Chet has performed his studio magic on the song I wrote this morning, "It's Christmas Eve" -- even while it's still…
Dec 24
•
David Rovics
2:40
7
Share this post
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
Meanwhile in Manger Square. Photo from Bethlehem by Abdelfattah A Abusrour.
Dec 24
•
David Rovics
2:52
7
Share this post
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
Notes from the Palestinian Holocaust. The latest track that Chet has improved upon.
Dec 24
•
David Rovics
2:38
9
Share this post
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
New song: "Indiscriminate"
When your targets are civilians, it's not "indiscriminate" -- it's worse than that.
Dec 23
•
David Rovics
2:36
5
Share this post
New song: "Indiscriminate"
davidrovics.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
© 2023 David Rovics
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts