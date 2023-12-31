This Week with David Rovics

"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
Early in December I wrote this song about the ongoing military raids and settler pogroms of farms, villages, towns, and cities across the Occupied West…
 • 
David Rovics
2:54
United Front Against Genocide
There is already a resistance to this genocide. The only relevant question, it seems to me, is how to join it.
 • 
David Rovics
18:44
1
"Song for the Houthi Army" VIDEO + Subtitled Videos playlist
Developments of the past 24 hours have included a great new music video, plus the results of my experimentation with Video Subtitle Generator.
 • 
David Rovics
"Song for the Houthi Army" VIDEO REMIX
The appreciation I've received from Yemen for "Song for the Houthi Army" has been very humbling. Here's a video of it with vastly improved audio.
 • 
David Rovics
7
"Just Like the Nazis Did" VIDEO
Subtitled in Farsi!
 • 
David Rovics
1
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
Here's a new, improved version of my tribute to the Houthi Army's efforts to challenge Israel's genocidal war against the people of Gaza.
 • 
David Rovics
3:21
2
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album is the first song I wrote in the earlier days of Israel's ongoing, relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza…
 • 
David Rovics
2:14
6
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
Working at breakneck speed, Chet has performed his studio magic on the song I wrote this morning, "It's Christmas Eve" -- even while it's still…
 • 
David Rovics
2:40
1
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
Meanwhile in Manger Square. Photo from Bethlehem by Abdelfattah A Abusrour.
 • 
David Rovics
2:52
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
Notes from the Palestinian Holocaust. The latest track that Chet has improved upon.
 • 
David Rovics
2:38
New song: "Indiscriminate"
When your targets are civilians, it's not "indiscriminate" -- it's worse than that.
 • 
David Rovics
2:36
3
