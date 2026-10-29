This Week with David Rovics
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Iran Channel 1 video montage
I was deeply honored to be a guest on a program on national television in Iran last week, on Channel 1. My favorite part was this one-minute video…
22 hrs ago
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David Rovics
10
2
1:07
“Sally Rooney”
One of the most popular novelists of our time, Ireland’s Sally Rooney, has had all her books pulled from the shelves across the UK.
Oct 28
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David Rovics
5
2
3
2:14
“Last Morning” MUSIC VIDEO
Another from Scene Stories, perhaps their best one yet, about the assassination of Imam Ali Khamenei and so many others on February 28th, 2026.
Oct 27
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David Rovics
3
4:04
“Song for Tareq Zakarneh”
Tareq Zakarneh is a Palestinian who lived in the area of Portland, Oregon and worked as an engineer, before his residency status was revoked and he was…
Oct 26
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David Rovics
8
3
4
2:57
“The Kids Have Had Enough”
France is rising up.
Oct 25
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David Rovics
11
2
2
2:24
How to Deal with Trolling
Trolling, and cancellation campaigning, is a horrible practice, and the sooner we non-trolls can all figure that out, and get on the same page as far as…
Oct 24
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David Rovics
10
5
3
17:46
“Sam is Running for Congress” MUSIC VIDEO
While I was out with Sam & friends in Maryland I asked the folks at scenestories.com if they could make a video to go along with my campaign song. My…
Oct 23
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David Rovics
23
2
7
2:16
“The Holocaust is Now” MUSIC VIDEO
Another one from Scene Stories of Peshawar.
Oct 22
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David Rovics
14
3
3
2:53
“May Your Village Burn” with Iman Amanin and Chet Gardiner
Another international musical collaboration between Iran, Oregon, and Hawai’i.
Oct 21
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David Rovics
8
1
2:11
“All the Writing on the Wall is in Farsi” MUSIC VIDEO
The folks at scenestories.com do fantastic work, if you’re looking for video for a song.
Oct 20
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David Rovics
8
2
3:03
An hour with Sam Husseini
Vote for Sam Husseini for Congress! And whether or not you live in Maryland, you might like to check out this man’s deep wisdom, on display in this…
Oct 19
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David Rovics
33
4
16
1:15:13
“The Wedding Became a Funeral” with Iman Amanin and Chet Gardiner
World music for the Sirik wedding, from Iran to Hawai’i to Oregon.
Oct 18
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David Rovics
6
3:03
© 2026 David Rovics
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