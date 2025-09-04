Recently I spoke with Mai Abid for Arab London, this episode of which is all in English after Mai’s intro in Arabic.

I also spoke extensively with Andy Caffrey, and he’s put up a 4-episode series of interviews on YouTube.

Kamala and I have 4 gigs coming right up in Wisconsin over the next several days, so I won’t be at the weekly Sunday vigil at 12th and Hawthorne in Portland this weekend. But I hope to see folks at vigils on all the Sundays in September after this one! Here’s a video playlist of me singing and other things from the one at the beginning of August.