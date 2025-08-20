One of the things I’m trying to do is to find ways to get the word out to people who might be inclined to organize a gig of some kind during my coming travels.

The thing that happens a lot is I run into wonderful folks who say if they had known I was going to be there they would have loved to host a house concert. It’s harder to get the word out to those good people with enough advance notice, because of the nature of the way word of mouth travels, which is usually last-minute.

And there are new developments to report, anyway.

For the August 30-September 7 tour of Illinois and Wisconsin coming right up, advance tickets are available for Madison and Milwaukee, RSVP is encouraged for Woodruff, if you want to come to Viroqua just ask me for the address, and if you’re coming to the gigs in Rockford or Chicago, just show up early if you want to make sure you fit in the intimate venues we’ll be playing in! Info about all the gigs is up at davidrovics.com/tour.

From October 6-30 Kamala and I will be based out of Great Barrington, Massachusetts! We have confirmed gigs in Boston, NYC, and New Haven, and others in the pipeline in Vermont, western Mass and the Woodstock area. We would love to do other gigs, house concerts or other sorts, and we’ll happily sing at protests for free, as usual.

In mid-December I'll be playing in Austin, Texas, and hopefully elsewhere in the state as well.

In late January and early February 2026 we’ll be touring in California. We have confirmed plans in Garberville and Santa Rosa, and gigs in the pipeline in Berkeley, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Los Angeles.

We have confirmed gigs in southern England in May 2026, and we’d love to confirm lots more gigs around England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland during that month! We’d also like to work Scandinavia and perhaps other parts of Europe into the tour plan for April/May 2026, if there’s interest.