I've done some touring this summer and I've got more coming up in the fall, but the tours lately have been falling short of meeting rising expenses.

My new album drops on streaming platforms on September 1st! But even with the other income sources I'm blessed to have, like streaming royalties and especially recurring support from members of my CSA, sometimes expenses just far outstrip earnings in a given month, and August 2025 has been one of those months.

It occurred to me some years ago that if I get to a week before the end of the month and my best strategy for paying the next month's rent is "I can put it on a credit card," then it's time for a rent party. And in the event of that strategy also falling short, time for this scrounger to get a real job.

The rent party, incidentally, has a long tradition, especially popular in New York City in the 1930's, for all the same sorts of reasons that crowdfunders like this one among artists and others are so widespread today. (Just click one of those links to learn more!)