This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
Early in December I wrote this song about the ongoing military raids and settler pogroms of farms, villages, towns, and cities across the Occupied West…
2 hrs ago
David Rovics
United Front Against Genocide
There is already a resistance to this genocide. The only relevant question, it seems to me, is how to join it.
22 hrs ago
David Rovics
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
Here's a new, improved version of my tribute to the Houthi Army's efforts to challenge Israel's genocidal war against the people of Gaza.
Dec 26
David Rovics
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album is the first song I wrote in the earlier days of Israel's ongoing, relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza…
Dec 25
David Rovics
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
Working at breakneck speed, Chet has performed his studio magic on the song I wrote this morning, "It's Christmas Eve" -- even while it's still…
Dec 24
David Rovics
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
Meanwhile in Manger Square. Photo from Bethlehem by Abdelfattah A Abusrour.
Dec 24
David Rovics
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
Notes from the Palestinian Holocaust. The latest track that Chet has improved upon.
Dec 24
David Rovics
New song: "Indiscriminate"
When your targets are civilians, it's not "indiscriminate" -- it's worse than that.
Dec 23
David Rovics
"Just Like the Nazis Did" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album about the Palestinian Holocaust.
Dec 23
David Rovics
New song: "Land and Freedom"
Anyone who says a national liberation movement is about something other than land and freedom is probably trying to distract you from seeing the…
Dec 22
David Rovics
"Once the Last Palestinian's Killed" REMIX
Chet has delivered another remix, which I think breathes life into this song about death eloquently, if such a thing can be said.
Dec 22
David Rovics
New song: "Song for the Houthi Army"
This song is a public service announcement, to thank the Houthi Army for their service to the global public.
Dec 21
David Rovics
