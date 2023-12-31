This Week with David Rovics

2:54
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
2:54
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
2:54
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
Early in December I wrote this song about the ongoing military raids and settler pogroms of farms, villages, towns, and cities across the Occupied West…
 • 
David Rovics
18:44
United Front Against Genocide
There is already a resistance to this genocide. The only relevant question, it seems to me, is how to join it.
 • 
David Rovics
1
3:21
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
Here's a new, improved version of my tribute to the Houthi Army's efforts to challenge Israel's genocidal war against the people of Gaza.
 • 
David Rovics
2
2:14
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album is the first song I wrote in the earlier days of Israel's ongoing, relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza…
 • 
David Rovics
6
2:40
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
Working at breakneck speed, Chet has performed his studio magic on the song I wrote this morning, "It's Christmas Eve" -- even while it's still…
 • 
David Rovics
1
2:52
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
Meanwhile in Manger Square. Photo from Bethlehem by Abdelfattah A Abusrour.
 • 
David Rovics
2:38
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
Notes from the Palestinian Holocaust. The latest track that Chet has improved upon.
 • 
David Rovics
2:36
New song: "Indiscriminate"
When your targets are civilians, it's not "indiscriminate" -- it's worse than that.
 • 
David Rovics
3
4:04
"Just Like the Nazis Did" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album about the Palestinian Holocaust.
 • 
David Rovics
21
2:59
New song: "Land and Freedom"
Anyone who says a national liberation movement is about something other than land and freedom is probably trying to distract you from seeing the…
 • 
David Rovics
2
3:25
"Once the Last Palestinian's Killed" REMIX
Chet has delivered another remix, which I think breathes life into this song about death eloquently, if such a thing can be said.
 • 
David Rovics
1
3:32
New song: "Song for the Houthi Army"
This song is a public service announcement, to thank the Houthi Army for their service to the global public.
 • 
David Rovics
3
