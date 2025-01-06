This Week with David Rovics
"The Siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital" REMIX
The siege is over because the hospital is destroyed and the staff have been abducted.
David Rovics
Jan 06, 2025
Transcript

The hospital staff are still entirely unaccounted for, after the New Year's Eve demolition and torching of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip. Those who weren't killed were all kidnapped by Israeli soldiers. This remix from Chet Gardiner is, in my humble opinion, haunting and powerful.

