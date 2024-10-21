The Generals' Plan
Bombing daily for well over a year
A death sentence for everyone here
The Lancet said it's 200K killed
Body parts strewn, mass graves filled
Shooting at families, then when medics arrive
Shoot again, leave no child alive
They announced their intentions, to clear the north
And they rolled in the tanks, firing forth
How many months now with nothing to eat
A twenty-mile strip of rubble-strewn streets
With no power, no water, schools destroyed
An occupying army completely devoid
Of one little trace of morality
After totally demolishing Gaza City
Beit Hanoun, Zeitoun, Jabaliya
Khan Yunis, Deir al Bala and Beit Lahia
Destroying everything everywhere
Producing their own footage as if to dare
Anyone else to do anything
To stop the destruction of everything
To stop them from killing everyone
Every daughter and every son
A zone of carnage, ruins and drones
That won’t even leave a living child alone
To starve them out is just what they say
As the air strikes are called in day after day
As the disembodied heads and hands
Scattered across this forsaken land
Get bulldozed into the ground to hide
The holocaust where everyone died
Killed by Biden, by Netanyahu
To colonize for the chosen few
The western media equivocates
Along with the leaders of the western states
Are they really aiming to kill them all?
Maybe we should do something to try to forestall
The end of this ancient civilization
But they just stand alongside the genocide nation
Who knew Jabaliya would end like this
The ghost of another apocalypse
They’re calling it the Generals’ Plan
Laying waste to whatever they can
Mechanized warfare run by AI
Where anyone living is subject to die
Higher-tech killing than ever before
Across the Atlantic, plans being made for
Condos on the Mediterranean sea
Where the people of Gaza used to be
