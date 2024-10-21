The Generals' Plan

Bombing daily for well over a year

A death sentence for everyone here

The Lancet said it's 200K killed

Body parts strewn, mass graves filled

Shooting at families, then when medics arrive

Shoot again, leave no child alive

They announced their intentions, to clear the north

And they rolled in the tanks, firing forth

How many months now with nothing to eat

A twenty-mile strip of rubble-strewn streets

With no power, no water, schools destroyed

An occupying army completely devoid

Of one little trace of morality

After totally demolishing Gaza City

Beit Hanoun, Zeitoun, Jabaliya

Khan Yunis, Deir al Bala and Beit Lahia

Destroying everything everywhere

Producing their own footage as if to dare

Anyone else to do anything

To stop the destruction of everything

To stop them from killing everyone

Every daughter and every son

A zone of carnage, ruins and drones

That won’t even leave a living child alone

To starve them out is just what they say

As the air strikes are called in day after day

As the disembodied heads and hands

Scattered across this forsaken land

Get bulldozed into the ground to hide

The holocaust where everyone died

Killed by Biden, by Netanyahu

To colonize for the chosen few

The western media equivocates

Along with the leaders of the western states

Are they really aiming to kill them all?

Maybe we should do something to try to forestall

The end of this ancient civilization

But they just stand alongside the genocide nation

Who knew Jabaliya would end like this

The ghost of another apocalypse

They’re calling it the Generals’ Plan

Laying waste to whatever they can

Mechanized warfare run by AI

Where anyone living is subject to die

Higher-tech killing than ever before

Across the Atlantic, plans being made for

Condos on the Mediterranean sea

Where the people of Gaza used to be