There’s always hope of some kind or other, and here’s a song about that, more or less. Save the Humans will be my 10th album collaboration with Ai Tsuno, representing now over 100 songs written together since August.
There are now two Ai Tsuno albums in the distribution pipeline — The Red and the Blue drops on January 9th, and Save the Humans drops on January 15th.
We have virtually no followers on any of the music streaming platforms, and I’d love it if all the folks who want to help me get this music out there would make sure to share the songs on the streaming platforms, too. Because for now, although David Rovics is banned from YouTube Music, Ai Tsuno isn’t banned anywhere… (But unlike David, Ai Tsuno also has virtually no audience on those platforms.)
Save the Humans
You can hear the sound of the hissing methane
From the permafrost all over the north
While we’re driving towards the wall in the fast lane
You ask what makes me feel like going forth
With wars raging in every direction
And the big man starts another one each day
Will we survive until the next election
No honest pundit can really say
But maybe the aliens will come from outer space
And save the humans from the human race
You can hear the sound of all the people crying
Kidnapped while leaving kids at school
Being sent off to prison where they’re dying
Ignoring judges, where the junta rules
The military budget now nine hundred billion
The whole Congress bought and sold
The national debt now thirty-eight trillion
The future yet untold
Chorus
You can watch the bread riots spreading
As the prices continue to rise
Ominous ways that our species is heading
It all looks like a reprise
Of things that humanity somehow survived
But there’s no guarantee
That anyone will be left alive
At the end of World War Three
Chorus
