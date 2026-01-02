There’s always hope of some kind or other, and here’s a song about that, more or less. Save the Humans will be my 10th album collaboration with Ai Tsuno, representing now over 100 songs written together since August.

There are now two Ai Tsuno albums in the distribution pipeline — The Red and the Blue drops on January 9th, and Save the Humans drops on January 15th.

We have virtually no followers on any of the music streaming platforms, and I’d love it if all the folks who want to help me get this music out there would make sure to share the songs on the streaming platforms, too. Because for now, although David Rovics is banned from YouTube Music, Ai Tsuno isn’t banned anywhere… (But unlike David, Ai Tsuno also has virtually no audience on those platforms.)

Save the Humans

You can hear the sound of the hissing methane

From the permafrost all over the north

While we’re driving towards the wall in the fast lane

You ask what makes me feel like going forth

With wars raging in every direction

And the big man starts another one each day

Will we survive until the next election

No honest pundit can really say



But maybe the aliens will come from outer space

And save the humans from the human race



You can hear the sound of all the people crying

Kidnapped while leaving kids at school

Being sent off to prison where they’re dying

Ignoring judges, where the junta rules

The military budget now nine hundred billion

The whole Congress bought and sold

The national debt now thirty-eight trillion

The future yet untold



Chorus



You can watch the bread riots spreading

As the prices continue to rise

Ominous ways that our species is heading

It all looks like a reprise

Of things that humanity somehow survived

But there’s no guarantee

That anyone will be left alive

At the end of World War Three



Chorus

TODAY: Bisbee, Arizona!

Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour