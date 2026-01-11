This thing keeps on happening, which I struggle to comprehend
Our leaders saying things I couldn’t possibly defend
I don’t know how they think like that, the math does not equate
Unless, that is, you think like one who runs an imperial state
I don’t know how else to understand
These invasions of these foreign lands
How it is that our oil
Is always underneath their soil
Around the world the pattern is repeatedly born out
If they have stuff the U S wants, that’s all that it’s about
If some American capitalist would benefit from it
Then of human rights or whatever else, they don’t give a shit
Chorus
From Indonesia to Iran to South America
From Panama to Chile, Paraguay to Venezuela
The pattern is unmistakable, how so often it repeats
Whoever can tell whose oil might be beneath your feet
Chorus