“They’ll Starve the Children” will be one of several catchy tracks about the ongoing US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people that will be part of Ai Tsuno’s January 15th album release, Save the Humans.
There was supposedly a ceasefire, except there never was
It’s the occupation army doing as it does
Whatever them in the Ness-set tell them to
Another bunker-busting bomb dropped on you
If they handed over the bodies of the hostages killed
After two years of bombing as the Zionists willed
The Palestinians would maybe be allowed to eat
But until they find that body beneath the street
They’ll cut the aid off and then
They’ll starve the children
On the media they talk about some kind of phase
Obsessed by some kind of Israeli craze
Pretending aid agencies should withhold
Food from the resistance if that’s what they’re told
On the media they don’t say collective punishment
They blame occupied people for where their children went
“The Israelis say they will carefully examine
Who was killed by bombing, who was killed by famine”
Chorus
They have starved so many, and then by exposure
So many more buried by bulldozers
Buried by bombs, and by the West
Along with any notion of decency it could ever attest
They killed five hundred aid workers already
Now they want to keep the number steady
Of aid workers they assassinate
With bombs shipped from the United States
Chorus
Tour Plans
Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour