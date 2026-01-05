“They’ll Starve the Children” will be one of several catchy tracks about the ongoing US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people that will be part of Ai Tsuno’s January 15th album release, Save the Humans.

There was supposedly a ceasefire, except there never was

It’s the occupation army doing as it does

Whatever them in the Ness-set tell them to

Another bunker-busting bomb dropped on you

If they handed over the bodies of the hostages killed

After two years of bombing as the Zionists willed

The Palestinians would maybe be allowed to eat

But until they find that body beneath the street



They’ll cut the aid off and then

They’ll starve the children



On the media they talk about some kind of phase

Obsessed by some kind of Israeli craze

Pretending aid agencies should withhold

Food from the resistance if that’s what they’re told

On the media they don’t say collective punishment

They blame occupied people for where their children went

“The Israelis say they will carefully examine

Who was killed by bombing, who was killed by famine”



Chorus



They have starved so many, and then by exposure

So many more buried by bulldozers

Buried by bombs, and by the West

Along with any notion of decency it could ever attest

They killed five hundred aid workers already

Now they want to keep the number steady

Of aid workers they assassinate

With bombs shipped from the United States



Chorus

Tour Plans

Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour