Masked troops occupying the city streets
Disappearing people from under their feet
Sending them to wherever they go
Here or El Salvador nobody knows
Boarding tankers off the Caribbean coast
Which country does he want to provoke the most
Who can know what might be the next phase
In these apocalyptic days
In the moments before
The third world war
Cruise missiles and fighter jets
Abducting a country’s president
Dropping bunker-busters on Iran
Where they say civilization once began
Confrontations with historic scenes
With aircraft carriers and submarines
All loaded up with nuclear weapons
That could blow up the planet in seconds
In the moments before
The third world war
Naval maneuvers off every coast
Of the giant island he wants the most
Whether it’s taken by force or bought in cash
The US needs its private stash
So strap in to somewhere, here we go
As we watch whatever might happen to NATO
What goes on next here on the brink
With every system on the blink
In the moments before
The third world war
If there was a time it has arrived
Where we wonder will our species survive
When for our taxes all we get
Are yet more missile and fighter jets
When the arms race reaches ignition point
And someone decides to blow the joint
Set in motion a chain event
The day after we wonder where the planet went
In the moments before
The third world war
"In the Moments Before the Third World War"
Masked troops occupying the city streets