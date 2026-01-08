Masked troops occupying the city streets

Disappearing people from under their feet

Sending them to wherever they go

Here or El Salvador nobody knows

Boarding tankers off the Caribbean coast

Which country does he want to provoke the most

Who can know what might be the next phase

In these apocalyptic days



In the moments before

The third world war



Cruise missiles and fighter jets

Abducting a country’s president

Dropping bunker-busters on Iran

Where they say civilization once began

Confrontations with historic scenes

With aircraft carriers and submarines

All loaded up with nuclear weapons

That could blow up the planet in seconds



In the moments before

The third world war



Naval maneuvers off every coast

Of the giant island he wants the most

Whether it’s taken by force or bought in cash

The US needs its private stash

So strap in to somewhere, here we go

As we watch whatever might happen to NATO

What goes on next here on the brink

With every system on the blink



In the moments before

The third world war



If there was a time it has arrived

Where we wonder will our species survive

When for our taxes all we get

Are yet more missile and fighter jets

When the arms race reaches ignition point

And someone decides to blow the joint

Set in motion a chain event

The day after we wonder where the planet went



In the moments before

The third world war