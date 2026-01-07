Flying in with high-tech overwhelming force

The empire never fights fair of course

It runs the world in order to do

What the billionaires tell them to

With excuses that are patently meaningless

They're killing for corporate interests

And because they have nuclear weapons

And the ones they attack haven't got them



Invading a sovereign nation's soil

In another war for oil



They say the Don is unhinged because

He's saying what the real reason was

Not drugs or freedom or democracy

But the interests of US companies

It's the oldest imperial tradition

Wiping out or taking over all the competition

Unless you're dumb enough to believe the head of state again

Who says he'll make Venezuela great again, by



Chorus



They overthrew Iranian democracy

Way back in 1953

Decades later the empire struck back

To keep all their oil in Iraq

They even overthrew Australia

Chile, Haiti, Guatemala

Cuba, the DR and the Congo

Yeah, where did Lumumba go



Chorus



It's a long North American tradition

Crimes of imperial sedition

Justified by Democratic senators

Woodrow Wilson's very progenitors

If you dare to resist the eagle's claw

You can forget all about international law

Because the conventions mean as little to them

As they do to the European Union



Chorus

Tour Plans

Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour