Flying in with high-tech overwhelming force
The empire never fights fair of course
It runs the world in order to do
What the billionaires tell them to
With excuses that are patently meaningless
They're killing for corporate interests
And because they have nuclear weapons
And the ones they attack haven't got them
Invading a sovereign nation's soil
In another war for oil
They say the Don is unhinged because
He's saying what the real reason was
Not drugs or freedom or democracy
But the interests of US companies
It's the oldest imperial tradition
Wiping out or taking over all the competition
Unless you're dumb enough to believe the head of state again
Who says he'll make Venezuela great again, by
Chorus
They overthrew Iranian democracy
Way back in 1953
Decades later the empire struck back
To keep all their oil in Iraq
They even overthrew Australia
Chile, Haiti, Guatemala
Cuba, the DR and the Congo
Yeah, where did Lumumba go
Chorus
It's a long North American tradition
Crimes of imperial sedition
Justified by Democratic senators
Woodrow Wilson's very progenitors
If you dare to resist the eagle's claw
You can forget all about international law
Because the conventions mean as little to them
As they do to the European Union
Chorus
Tour Plans
Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour