“Message from Gaza” will be one of several catchy tracks about the ongoing US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people that will be part of Ai Tsuno’s January 15th album release, Save the Humans.

Picture this: the Mediterranean Sea

On the shore, a demolished city

A row of buildings, reaching jagged in the air

One open window, with a ragged child there



Saying this will be the last message I send

This is what it looks like at the end



Picture this: a row of body bags

Look at her: this child wrapped in rags

As she tries to stay warm beneath a tattered plastic sheet

With nothing covering her feet



Chorus



Picture this: her hands beckon towards the sky

Asking God to tell her why

When the fire came crashing with a deafening sound

Did her parents have to burn up on the ground



Chorus

Tour Plans

Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour