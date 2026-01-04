This Week with David Rovics

"Message from Gaza"
"Message from Gaza"

Have you ever received someone's final text message?
David Rovics
Jan 04, 2026

“Message from Gaza” will be one of several catchy tracks about the ongoing US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people that will be part of Ai Tsuno’s January 15th album release, Save the Humans.

Picture this: the Mediterranean Sea
On the shore, a demolished city
A row of buildings, reaching jagged in the air
One open window, with a ragged child there

Saying this will be the last message I send
This is what it looks like at the end

Picture this: a row of body bags
Look at her: this child wrapped in rags
As she tries to stay warm beneath a tattered plastic sheet
With nothing covering her feet

Chorus

Picture this: her hands beckon towards the sky
Asking God to tell her why
When the fire came crashing with a deafening sound
Did her parents have to burn up on the ground

Chorus

Tour Plans

Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour

Discussion about this episode

