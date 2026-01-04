“Message from Gaza” will be one of several catchy tracks about the ongoing US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people that will be part of Ai Tsuno’s January 15th album release, Save the Humans.
Picture this: the Mediterranean Sea
On the shore, a demolished city
A row of buildings, reaching jagged in the air
One open window, with a ragged child there
Saying this will be the last message I send
This is what it looks like at the end
Picture this: a row of body bags
Look at her: this child wrapped in rags
As she tries to stay warm beneath a tattered plastic sheet
With nothing covering her feet
Chorus
Picture this: her hands beckon towards the sky
Asking God to tell her why
When the fire came crashing with a deafening sound
Did her parents have to burn up on the ground
Chorus
Tour Plans
Kamala and I will be touring all over California from the middle of January through early February. Still free dates for last-minute house concerts, so feel free to hit me up! Also from mid-April through late May we’ll be touring in various parts of Europe, like Germany, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, and hopefully elsewhere. Same goes there — I’d love to hear from anyone who might be up for organizing something somewhere. davidrovics.com/tour