And in other news, Ai Tsuno’s latest album up on music streaming platforms, The Red and the Blue, drops today, and also includes the very catchy track, “When Luigi Goes on Trial,” along with several more powerful songs about Gaza, if we don’t say so ourselves…
"So Many Ways to Kill a CEO"
A lot of people have thoughts and opinions related to Luigi Mangione and his deeds. Song by David Rovics, video brought to you by Reel News.
Jan 09, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
