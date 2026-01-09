This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"So Many Ways to Kill a CEO"

A lot of people have thoughts and opinions related to Luigi Mangione and his deeds. Song by David Rovics, video brought to you by Reel News.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jan 09, 2026

And in other news, Ai Tsuno’s latest album up on music streaming platforms, The Red and the Blue, drops today, and also includes the very catchy track, “When Luigi Goes on Trial,” along with several more powerful songs about Gaza, if we don’t say so ourselves…

caption...

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture