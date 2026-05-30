Make up a bunch of nonsense that brings the world to the brink of Armageddon, and you're one of the good guys.

In real life, outside the propaganda

History unfolded

The world and our perception of it

In so many ways were molded

By what actually transpired

And by what the powers that be

Wanted us to understand

About our history



In real life, oligarchs in control

They run the USA

They pretend it's not the case

With every word they say

But if you follow the money

If you look at what they do

You see they buy the leaders

Who represent you



This is not a Russian

Narrative, actually

Let's talk about reality



In real life, NATO bases surround

The Russians they strive

To contain

While waiting for the war to arrive

That people have been pushing

For a full century

To invade and put an end to

The Russian enemy



Chorus



In real life, ever since the revolution

In 1917

There has been unleashed in many

Ways a war machine

A global empire

Of gargantuan size

With no competition that isn't

Propaganda lies



Chorus



And now here we are, on

The very brink of Armageddon

With the western world believing

With all these American weapons

For some uncertain reason

Russia won't retaliate

So I have to sing these words now

I might not be here if I wait



Chorus