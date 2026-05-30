Make up a bunch of nonsense that brings the world to the brink of Armageddon, and you're one of the good guys.
In real life, outside the propaganda
History unfolded
The world and our perception of it
In so many ways were molded
By what actually transpired
And by what the powers that be
Wanted us to understand
About our history
In real life, oligarchs in control
They run the USA
They pretend it's not the case
With every word they say
But if you follow the money
If you look at what they do
You see they buy the leaders
Who represent you
This is not a Russian
Narrative, actually
Let's talk about reality
In real life, NATO bases surround
The Russians they strive
To contain
While waiting for the war to arrive
That people have been pushing
For a full century
To invade and put an end to
The Russian enemy
Chorus
In real life, ever since the revolution
In 1917
There has been unleashed in many
Ways a war machine
A global empire
Of gargantuan size
With no competition that isn't
Propaganda lies
Chorus
And now here we are, on
The very brink of Armageddon
With the western world believing
With all these American weapons
For some uncertain reason
Russia won't retaliate
So I have to sing these words now
I might not be here if I wait
Chorus