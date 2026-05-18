This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"The Duke of Devonshire"

Upon learning that one of the biggest landowners in the Republic of Ireland today is the Duke of Devonshire, I was inspired to verse.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
May 18, 2026

There was so much subjugation beneath the British Crown
But by 1922, south of County Down
Most of the island got independence
After so many millions got a death sentence

Starved or exiled, imprisoned or killed
With whatever weapons the occupation willed
Finally then the land was free
At least most of it was, nominally

Now a century later, in Ireland here
This mountain is still owned, by the Duke of Devonshire

It just flies in the face of what many had thought
Was the whole purpose of the freedom wrought
By centuries of struggle against the empire
For whom so many good people expired

Chorus

But what upsets me so much more than that
Is the fact that this toff aristocrat
Said on the mountain his family would keep
They’d vastly increase the rent to graze the sheep

Chorus

That old land question, that arises once more
Again and again, just like before
If this is home rule, how could it be
People like him, own so much of the country

Chorus

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