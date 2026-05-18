There was so much subjugation beneath the British Crown
But by 1922, south of County Down
Most of the island got independence
After so many millions got a death sentence
Starved or exiled, imprisoned or killed
With whatever weapons the occupation willed
Finally then the land was free
At least most of it was, nominally
Now a century later, in Ireland here
This mountain is still owned, by the Duke of Devonshire
It just flies in the face of what many had thought
Was the whole purpose of the freedom wrought
By centuries of struggle against the empire
For whom so many good people expired
Chorus
But what upsets me so much more than that
Is the fact that this toff aristocrat
Said on the mountain his family would keep
They’d vastly increase the rent to graze the sheep
Chorus
That old land question, that arises once more
Again and again, just like before
If this is home rule, how could it be
People like him, own so much of the country
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