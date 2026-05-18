There was so much subjugation beneath the British Crown

But by 1922, south of County Down

Most of the island got independence

After so many millions got a death sentence



Starved or exiled, imprisoned or killed

With whatever weapons the occupation willed

Finally then the land was free

At least most of it was, nominally

Now a century later, in Ireland here

This mountain is still owned, by the Duke of Devonshire



It just flies in the face of what many had thought

Was the whole purpose of the freedom wrought

By centuries of struggle against the empire

For whom so many good people expired

Chorus



But what upsets me so much more than that

Is the fact that this toff aristocrat

Said on the mountain his family would keep

They’d vastly increase the rent to graze the sheep

Chorus



That old land question, that arises once more

Again and again, just like before

If this is home rule, how could it be

People like him, own so much of the country

Chorus