This is a gentlemanly genocide, where appearances are maintained.

Ben-Gvir humiliated

Those who’d break the blockade

Caused an international incident

So he was castigated

Too far above the radar

It got covered in the press

Those who manage the spin

Can't afford this kind of mess



Even the captured media

Had to do an exposé

So they say they’ll look into

Whatever happened that day

And if Al-Jazeera tells too much

Of the truth on your TV

Time to kill the reporters

And deny reality



It's keep the narrative clean

Make sure God is on our side

Because this

Is a gentlemanly genocide



If politicians misbehave

Mention the apocalypse

Happening in Gaza

They'll put a stop to this

Dirty rebellion within

Aided by A-pack

They'll make sure you lose

Get their majority back



Chorus



If silencing senators

And buying up the stations

Doesn't keep the real world

In insubordination

There's always the option

Of some more false flags

Then watch the West fall

For each trick in the bag



Chorus