This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"A Gentlemanly Genocide"
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-2:59

"A Gentlemanly Genocide"

It's one thing for the Israeli military to torture their Palestinian prisoners, but when they do that to Europeans, the European leaders say a few words of protest.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
May 29, 2026

This is a gentlemanly genocide, where appearances are maintained.

Ben-Gvir humiliated
Those who’d break the blockade
Caused an international incident
So he was castigated
Too far above the radar
It got covered in the press
Those who manage the spin
Can't afford this kind of mess

Even the captured media
Had to do an exposé
So they say they’ll look into
Whatever happened that day
And if Al-Jazeera tells too much
Of the truth on your TV
Time to kill the reporters
And deny reality

It's keep the narrative clean
Make sure God is on our side
Because this
Is a gentlemanly genocide

If politicians misbehave
Mention the apocalypse
Happening in Gaza
They'll put a stop to this
Dirty rebellion within
Aided by A-pack
They'll make sure you lose
Get their majority back

Chorus

If silencing senators
And buying up the stations
Doesn't keep the real world
In insubordination
There's always the option
Of some more false flags
Then watch the West fall
For each trick in the bag

Chorus

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