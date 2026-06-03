This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"From Auschwitz to Gaza"

Meanwhile in the Gaza outdoor concentration camp and bombing range, the genocide continues.
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David Rovics
Jun 03, 2026

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