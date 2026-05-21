Next tour: BC! More gigs in the PNW wanted!
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"London Falling"
Just before our last gig on the tour, which is tonight at the Islington Folk Club in London, one more song for London.
May 21, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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