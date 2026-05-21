This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"London Falling"

Just before our last gig on the tour, which is tonight at the Islington Folk Club in London, one more song for London.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
May 21, 2026

Next tour: BC! More gigs in the PNW wanted!

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