This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"Octogenarian Anglo-Saxon Terrorists"

The Ministry of Culture is looking forward to tonight's visit to Hastings, where we shall indeed be singing both for and about some of the subjects of this very song.
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David Rovics
May 10, 2026

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