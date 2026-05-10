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"Octogenarian Anglo-Saxon Terrorists"
The Ministry of Culture is looking forward to tonight's visit to Hastings, where we shall indeed be singing both for and about some of the subjects of this very song.
May 10, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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