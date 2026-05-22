"Sing a Song of Solidarity"

The tour of Europe has been wonderful. At some point perhaps I’ll say more about it. So much happens so fast so constantly in the world that distracts my attention and my creative output, I don’t write as many travelogues as I used to…

The most heart-wrenching part of the tour was the unexpected additional trip to Copenhagen two days ago. Mads Gram, a long-time activist within socialist youth groups in Denmark, and internationally with the International Solidarity Movement in Palestine, died suddenly earlier this month, much too young. This song is for and about Mads.

Soon I’ll be back in Portland with my family. Looking forward to that immensely, and also looking forward to the next tour, which will be in the Pacific Northwest. At the moment, entirely in BC! If there are any people south of the border in Washington or Oregon who are brave enough to organize a gig for me, I’d love to hear from you. If you’re all just too chickenshit or too busy arguing with each other on Facebook or attending protests that have no music at them, that’s OK, too. At least the Canadians still like me, and have their priorities straight(er)!