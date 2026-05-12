Live in Brighton

The occasion was the 100th anniversary of the 1926 general strike across this country, initiated by the miners, which also of course included the workers in the city of Brighton going on strike as well.

Historian and professor at the University of Brighton, Christian Hogsbjerg, organized the event, which took place in a performance space that is also a recording studio, which is right next to the transport hub where the Battle of Lewes Road took place. Robb and I both wrote songs about the event for the occasion, and given that the gig was in a recording studio, we had it recorded.

The video here is just what I recorded with my DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera. It’s very nice, but the live album that’s coming up will sound even better…