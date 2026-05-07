"Battle of Lewes Road"

The miners were on strike all over the country

With everybody else out, in solidarity

Such as the transportation workers, in Brighton town

Who went on strike, and shut the city down

They marched with a band in rhythm

To protest plans to replace them

But then they sent their Black and Tans

That’s when the violence began



We’re playing by the same set of rules, they said

But you can’t believe everything you’re told

You can ask any of the people who bled

At the Battle of Lewis Road



The people had come out with their families

Believing that they lived in a democracy

And if they were peaceful, they wouldn’t be

Attacked with clubs by the gentry

Or attacked with cars driven into the crowd

They didn’t think that kind of thing was allowed

But that all went down in the mix

In May of 1926

Chorus



They armed their volunteers, told the men

Do as you like to the crowd, then

The Black and Tans rampaged through

They attacked kids, elderly, too

And in Brighton they remember the days

They remember all the different ways

Families were attacked, what it was like

When Brighton went on strike

Chorus