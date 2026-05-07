"Battle of Lewes Road"

The miners were on strike all over the country
With everybody else out, in solidarity
Such as the transportation workers, in Brighton town
Who went on strike, and shut the city down
They marched with a band in rhythm
To protest plans to replace them
But then they sent their Black and Tans
That’s when the violence began
We’re playing by the same set of rules, they said
But you can’t believe everything you’re told
You can ask any of the people who bled
At the Battle of Lewis Road
The people had come out with their families
Believing that they lived in a democracy
And if they were peaceful, they wouldn’t be
Attacked with clubs by the gentry
Or attacked with cars driven into the crowd
They didn’t think that kind of thing was allowed
But that all went down in the mix
In May of 1926
Chorus
They armed their volunteers, told the men
Do as you like to the crowd, then
The Black and Tans rampaged through
They attacked kids, elderly, too
And in Brighton they remember the days
They remember all the different ways
Families were attacked, what it was like
When Brighton went on strike
Chorus