"Denmark, 1945"

Elise Thomsen was born in 1901

In a world so often so awfully undone

When the civil war began in Spain

Elise was one of the ones on the train

To Barcelona, she organized care

For all of the orphans, where

Ever they had come from, she said

From person to person, they shall be fed



While so many hearts, burn with rage

When love seems like something from a bygone age

We must have reconciliation

And that can start, with feeding these children



When they came to Denmark, to survive

Fleeing for their lives

Communists, anarchists or Jews

Whatever accusations in the news

Didn’t matter to anyone who

|Had the deeply felt point of view

That everyone else matters

Even when the world is shattered



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And when the refugees weren't dissidents

But regular civilian residents

Of those that occupied them for years

In the strange ways that history steers

The sovereign Danish authorities

And others in that traumatized country

Said they are not welcome in our land

And any group who helps them will be banned



Diseased, without medical care

Thirteen thousand Germans there

Died in the camps, in 1945

Mostly freezing kids who’d not survive

Despite all the opposition, Elise knew

With other Quakers, pacifists, feminists, too

Someone had to help these kids

Though it was against the law, that’s what they did



Chorus