I had never heard of Ehsan Ali, or the Awami Action Committee, or, to be honest, the region of Pakistan known as Gilgit-Baltistan, where Ehsan Ali is from.

After Ali's arrest, two months ago now, I began to hear from his supporters, who have embarked on a serious campaign to bring international attention to the state repression Ali and the Awami Action Committee are currently facing, with so many of the movement leaders having been jailed, and held in deplorable conditions, with Ali being denied vital medical care.

No one who is protesting and engaging in civil disobedience on behalf of their people's ability to afford to eat should be persecuted like Ali is being persecuted. I was glad to see that people around the world are taking up this cause, and once they brought it to my attention, I wrote this song in the hope that it might help amplify their efforts.

Free Ehsan Ali

He grew up in the valley of Aliabad

In a country we know of as Pakistan

At the crossroads, of the planet Earth

What they call Gilgit-Baltistan

There among the mountains

What has sovereignty meant

People asked is this freedom

Where our independence went?



Ehsan Ali had talked among

Folk of many different sorts

Sunnis, Shias, leftists, nationalists

Judges in the courts

They shut down the highway and the shops

To demand controls on the price of wheat

Three people were killed but they won

For the IMF, a defeat



To defend the people's rights

They formed a committee

Led by a man known as Ehsan Ali



They organized against the land grabs

Against the colonial methods at play

Against those who sought to turn

Their mountains into, profits for the day

So it was wheels jammed, shutters down

Across religion, politics class

The committee organized

So these policies would not pass

Chorus



The Committee won the fight

Back then the state pulled back

But now as we face all the shocks

From the American attack

People have to fight to eat again

And from the top came the decision

Arrest the leaders now

And put them all in prison

Chorus



Now Ehsan Ali is being held

Without urgent medical care

He’s sick with pneumonia

They say that he should die in there

Shutting down his voice is not

Just about his neighbors and friends

It’s about solidarity around the world

On which his life depends

Chorus