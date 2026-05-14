Coming back to England, looking around here

As I do once or twice a year

I’m always struck by the folks on the pavements

Wondering what happened to the government

As the cracks keep growing, and they fall through

No matter what they try to do

So hard to survive in the motherland

With the bankers firmly in command



People used to be proud of their

System of universal health care

Now outsourced and privatized

The egalitarian future, now revised

Replaced with a whole lot

Of people saying what we got

Is only working for those on top

And everyone’ talking about making it stop



London falling



They had elections, voters clarified

Situation desperate, time to pick a side

Millions of people went with the Greens

Or else they voted to wipe the slate clean

Blaming immigration for the disaster wrought

By politicians, long ago bought

By those who’d have the world fooled

Wherein we are divided and ruled



London falling



There are whispers, if you’re listening

Murmurs of history, past uprisings

Memories which are never all wiped out

Names like Wat Tyler still about

With forever wars still going like they

Were happening back in the day

Kings that still lie about what they’ll do

Once the rebellion is through



London falling