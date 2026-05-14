Coming back to England, looking around here
As I do once or twice a year
I’m always struck by the folks on the pavements
Wondering what happened to the government
As the cracks keep growing, and they fall through
No matter what they try to do
So hard to survive in the motherland
With the bankers firmly in command
People used to be proud of their
System of universal health care
Now outsourced and privatized
The egalitarian future, now revised
Replaced with a whole lot
Of people saying what we got
Is only working for those on top
And everyone’ talking about making it stop
London falling
They had elections, voters clarified
Situation desperate, time to pick a side
Millions of people went with the Greens
Or else they voted to wipe the slate clean
Blaming immigration for the disaster wrought
By politicians, long ago bought
By those who’d have the world fooled
Wherein we are divided and ruled
London falling
There are whispers, if you’re listening
Murmurs of history, past uprisings
Memories which are never all wiped out
Names like Wat Tyler still about
With forever wars still going like they
Were happening back in the day
Kings that still lie about what they’ll do
Once the rebellion is through
London falling
"London Falling"
Coming back to England, looking around here