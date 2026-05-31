I heard on NPR

Talk about how

There was a ceasefire

But there’s not one now

It’s just how it goes

Like a natural law

Like a broken promise

Just a human flaw

No way of knowing

From what they said

How all those families

Ended up dead

Did they violate the ceasefire

Or you don’t want to say

Because it’s always Israel

And the USA



Define “ceasefire”

Maybe it depends

But most people would say:

It’s when the firing ends



What was the state of peace like?

How were things before?

Was the Gaza strip besieged

Prior to the war?

Were they being shot at

Every Friday afternoon?

Surrounded by ghetto walls

From July to June?

Carpet-bombing Lebanon

Killing medics and drivers

In the ambulances they come in

To rescue the survivors

Of the complete destruction

Wrought with US aid

Israeli bombs

American made



Chorus



Next they’ll say it’s them

This is what they’ll claim

Who broke the ceasefire

They’ll say it’s not the same

The war on Palestine

The war on Lebanon

Neither is related

To the war on Iran

As for any thoughts

About Venezuela

Being connected

To the blockade of Cuba

Or the rogue state

The global empire

Which we can see is run

By thieves and liars



Chorus