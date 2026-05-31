I heard on NPR
Talk about how
There was a ceasefire
But there’s not one now
It’s just how it goes
Like a natural law
Like a broken promise
Just a human flaw
No way of knowing
From what they said
How all those families
Ended up dead
Did they violate the ceasefire
Or you don’t want to say
Because it’s always Israel
And the USA
Define “ceasefire”
Maybe it depends
But most people would say:
It’s when the firing ends
What was the state of peace like?
How were things before?
Was the Gaza strip besieged
Prior to the war?
Were they being shot at
Every Friday afternoon?
Surrounded by ghetto walls
From July to June?
Carpet-bombing Lebanon
Killing medics and drivers
In the ambulances they come in
To rescue the survivors
Of the complete destruction
Wrought with US aid
Israeli bombs
American made
Chorus
Next they’ll say it’s them
This is what they’ll claim
Who broke the ceasefire
They’ll say it’s not the same
The war on Palestine
The war on Lebanon
Neither is related
To the war on Iran
As for any thoughts
About Venezuela
Being connected
To the blockade of Cuba
Or the rogue state
The global empire
Which we can see is run
By thieves and liars
Chorus
"Define Ceasefire"
I heard on NPR