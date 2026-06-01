This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"When the Workers of the World Combine"

Each day for the next 17 days I'll share another track from our May 1st show in Aalborg, Denmark. Here's the first -- a song for the 1st of May itself.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 01, 2026

Once I’ve shared all of them they’ll be up as a concert playlist kind of thing, on my newly-restored YouTube channel, and on Rumble.

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