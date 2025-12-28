Next time you’re freaking out when you saw that post
You’re starting to feel distant from what you love the most
When it all seems overwhelming, like a firehose
Of vomit coming right for your nose
Just remember the internet is not bona fide
But reality awaits outside
Next time you’re feeling hopeless, like everyone is shouting
When the spirit of humanity is something you are doubting
Remember it’s the algorithms, that is what you’re seeing
Turn off your devices and come be a human being
Chorus
The real world is out there, you’ll find it in the eyes
Of the people you might talk to beneath the starry skies
And if you don’t believe me, I swear you’ll understand
If you dare to listen to my voice and touch my hand
Chorus
This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th.
After an unintentional delay, Ai Tsuno’s latest album, Rage Bait, is now actually on all the music streaming platforms.