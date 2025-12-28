Next time you’re freaking out when you saw that post

You’re starting to feel distant from what you love the most

When it all seems overwhelming, like a firehose

Of vomit coming right for your nose



Just remember the internet is not bona fide

But reality awaits outside



Next time you’re feeling hopeless, like everyone is shouting

When the spirit of humanity is something you are doubting

Remember it’s the algorithms, that is what you’re seeing

Turn off your devices and come be a human being



Chorus



The real world is out there, you’ll find it in the eyes

Of the people you might talk to beneath the starry skies

And if you don’t believe me, I swear you’ll understand

If you dare to listen to my voice and touch my hand



Chorus

This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th.

After an unintentional delay, Ai Tsuno’s latest album, Rage Bait, is now actually on all the music streaming platforms.