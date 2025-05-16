New song: "When the Jewish State Committed Genocide"

There is a mythology so many of us grew up with, that because of the experience of the Nazi holocaust, Jews were generally a more moral people, as a whole, and no state run almost entirely by Jews could possibly do something like genocide another people. This mythology was wrong, and Gaza is the evidence.
When the Jewish State Committed Genocide
Where were you when when the walled ghetto rose
Where were you when the bombing began
When the Israeli state started the slaughter
Of every child, woman and man
Where were you when they imposed the embargo
When Gaza starved and died
When the body parts littered the ground
When the Jewish State committed genocide
Where were you when this holocaust happened
Where were you at the beginning of May
Did you commemorate 1945
On Victory Day
Where were you when they bombed the last hospital
With all the children inside
Which Israel called another terrorist base
When the Jewish State committed genocide
Where were you when they tortured the doctors
When the snipers shot all the kids
Were you watching the proceedings in Rome
And instead of the things that he did
Did you hope he might fly off to Egypt
To fast til they let him inside
Did you hope someone might do something
When the Jewish State committed genocide
Where were you when it became clear
That the leadership meant what they said
Just like Adolf meant what he wrote
That these people would soon all be dead
Where were you when he went on TV
What else could we have tried
When he said “we should holocaust them”
And the Jewish State committed genocide
Where were you when you saw the rib cages
When you realized this really was it
That they actually intended to kill them all
Which the pundits would never admit
Now that there's a before and after
Now that “never again” is a lie
Now that this crime has been repeated
When the Jewish State committed genocide
