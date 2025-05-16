New song: "When the Jewish State Committed Genocide"

There is a mythology so many of us grew up with, that because of the experience of the Nazi holocaust, Jews were generally a more moral people, as a whole, and no state run almost entirely by Jews could possibly do something like genocide another people. This mythology was wrong, and Gaza is the evidence.

When the Jewish State Committed Genocide

Where were you when when the walled ghetto rose

Where were you when the bombing began

When the Israeli state started the slaughter

Of every child, woman and man

Where were you when they imposed the embargo

When Gaza starved and died

When the body parts littered the ground

When the Jewish State committed genocide

Where were you when this holocaust happened

Where were you at the beginning of May

Did you commemorate 1945

On Victory Day

Where were you when they bombed the last hospital

With all the children inside

Which Israel called another terrorist base

When the Jewish State committed genocide

Where were you when they tortured the doctors

When the snipers shot all the kids

Were you watching the proceedings in Rome

And instead of the things that he did

Did you hope he might fly off to Egypt

To fast til they let him inside

Did you hope someone might do something

When the Jewish State committed genocide

Where were you when it became clear

That the leadership meant what they said

Just like Adolf meant what he wrote

That these people would soon all be dead

Where were you when he went on TV

What else could we have tried

When he said “we should holocaust them”

And the Jewish State committed genocide

Where were you when you saw the rib cages

When you realized this really was it

That they actually intended to kill them all

Which the pundits would never admit

Now that there's a before and after

Now that “never again” is a lie

Now that this crime has been repeated

When the Jewish State committed genocide