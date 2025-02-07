New song: "The Richest Man in the World Says So"

The Richest Man in the World Says So
It’s time to blow up the whole government and fire all the staff
Strip it down to size according to this graph
Get rid of all the tax men who tax the billionaires
If it looks like conflict of interest you can find someone who cares
There’s wasteful spending happening and we’re gonna stop it here
If it causes chaos and destruction, have no fear
It might all be illegal, but it’s the way to go
Because the richest man in the world says so
USAID is a viper’s den
So right away we’re gonna close it down and then
We’ll close down a whole lot more, let it fall apart
Once it’s been destroyed then we can start
Forming a government with political appointees
Who know how to bow down on hands and knees
And watch the meme coin values grow
Because the richest man in the world says so
We’ll shut down OSHA along with the EPA
No one pays attention to them, anyway
We don’t need bureaucrats telling us how
We can’t launch a nuke up to the moon right now
We got a new way of doing things, a new set of tools
And whoever has the money makes the rules
Now we got so much of it, watch out below
Because the richest man in the world says so
We’re going to deport the students who protested the war
We’re gonna do it so much better than it’s been done before
They were expelled and blacklisted, but they can be punished still
We’ll keep blaming them for everything until we’ve had our fill
We’re done with regulation, done with self-control
Pretty soon the entire country will just be one big hole
We’ll be drilling so much oil, don’t you know
Because the richest man in the world says so
South Africa is racist if Blacks get any land
That wasn’t a Zeig Heil, what happened with my hand
We’re gonna secure the borders, stop letting in the flood
Of illegal immigrants poisoning the blood
There is no time for any orderly transitions
Break the bones and then they heal in a new position
If we shut down the whole agency, then it can’t say no
Because the richest man in the world says so
My new album, FROM THE ASHES, is now up on all the music streaming platforms.
