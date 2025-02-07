New song: "The Richest Man in the World Says So"

The Richest Man in the World Says So

It’s time to blow up the whole government and fire all the staff

Strip it down to size according to this graph

Get rid of all the tax men who tax the billionaires

If it looks like conflict of interest you can find someone who cares

There’s wasteful spending happening and we’re gonna stop it here

If it causes chaos and destruction, have no fear

It might all be illegal, but it’s the way to go

Because the richest man in the world says so

USAID is a viper’s den

So right away we’re gonna close it down and then

We’ll close down a whole lot more, let it fall apart

Once it’s been destroyed then we can start

Forming a government with political appointees

Who know how to bow down on hands and knees

And watch the meme coin values grow

Because the richest man in the world says so

We’ll shut down OSHA along with the EPA

No one pays attention to them, anyway

We don’t need bureaucrats telling us how

We can’t launch a nuke up to the moon right now

We got a new way of doing things, a new set of tools

And whoever has the money makes the rules

Now we got so much of it, watch out below

Because the richest man in the world says so

We’re going to deport the students who protested the war

We’re gonna do it so much better than it’s been done before

They were expelled and blacklisted, but they can be punished still

We’ll keep blaming them for everything until we’ve had our fill

We’re done with regulation, done with self-control

Pretty soon the entire country will just be one big hole

We’ll be drilling so much oil, don’t you know

Because the richest man in the world says so

South Africa is racist if Blacks get any land

That wasn’t a Zeig Heil, what happened with my hand

We’re gonna secure the borders, stop letting in the flood

Of illegal immigrants poisoning the blood

There is no time for any orderly transitions

Break the bones and then they heal in a new position

If we shut down the whole agency, then it can’t say no

Because the richest man in the world says so

My new album, FROM THE ASHES, is now up on all the music streaming platforms.