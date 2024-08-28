This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
New song: "The Constitution Is My Permit"
2
0:00
-2:29

New song: "The Constitution Is My Permit"

Wouldn't freedom of speech and assembly be a cool idea?
David Rovics
Aug 28, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Those who read my recent lengthy missive have some idea of my impressions of the protests surrounding the DNC in Chicago last week, as they were executed. (Here’s that missive in Counterpunch.)

As I mentioned in that piece, protest organizers and people trying to help them have faced endless problems coming from the city authorities in the process of trying to get permits to have a rally and a march. Permits were only granted days before things were set to take place, an obviously preposterous situation for trying to organize anything, which the city authorities imposed on the rest of us, as they blatantly violated all of our First Amendment rights.

I wrote this song in Chicago, and this recording is from our visit to WZRD community radio last Thursday. It’s a song I could have written decades ago, it’s worth noting. There have been so many occasions before this Chicago DNC when authorities have blatantly violated the rights of the people to exercise their First Amendment rights. Two examples that come to mind are that very freezing day in February, 2003, when the mayor declared we could have a rally, but no march. And 2004 during the RNC in New York City, when the city fathers then randomly decided the antiwar movement this time could have a march, but no rally.

The Bill of Rights in the USA has always been more of a good idea than an actual reality. But it remains a really good idea.

2 Comments
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
The Ministry of Culture on WZRD
  David Rovics
Frontyard Films presents "Song for the Houthi Army"
  David Rovics
Frontyard Films presents "Boycott, Sanction, and Divest"
  David Rovics
Music and poetry for Palestine + MIDWEST TOUR
  David Rovics
The life and death of Pedie Perez
  David Rovics
What Spotify, Facebook, and the International Monetary Fund Have in Common
  David Rovics
I HEARD A RUMOR album guided tour
  David Rovics