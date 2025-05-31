New song: "Survivors"

The Survivors

Now that it’s been 600 days of bombing

With 2 million just about to die

Now that no more hospitals are open

As missiles keep on falling from the sky

Now that the famine has taken hold

Now that the only place with bread

Is on the border with Egypt

Where just like the Zionist on TV said

This is the point in the genocide when

The survivors become refugees again

Now that they’ve softened up the population

By bombing thousands and thousands of kids

Now that they’ve established the fact

That they’re proud of all the killing they did

Now that mere survival might mean

That expulsion is the cost

If you want to eat instead of starve

Now that the landscape is lost

Now that it’s becoming clearer

This is where they were heading all along

Now that all of those who said they’re not like the Nazis

Have been proven wrong

Now that even the west is realizing

They really mean to kick out everyone

Maybe now someone will do something

Before everyone in Gaza is gone