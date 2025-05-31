New song: "Survivors"

The Survivors
Now that it’s been 600 days of bombing
With 2 million just about to die
Now that no more hospitals are open
As missiles keep on falling from the sky
Now that the famine has taken hold
Now that the only place with bread
Is on the border with Egypt
Where just like the Zionist on TV said
This is the point in the genocide when
The survivors become refugees again
Now that they’ve softened up the population
By bombing thousands and thousands of kids
Now that they’ve established the fact
That they’re proud of all the killing they did
Now that mere survival might mean
That expulsion is the cost
If you want to eat instead of starve
Now that the landscape is lost
Now that it’s becoming clearer
This is where they were heading all along
Now that all of those who said they’re not like the Nazis
Have been proven wrong
Now that even the west is realizing
They really mean to kick out everyone
Maybe now someone will do something
Before everyone in Gaza is gone
