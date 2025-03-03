New song: "Meanwhile in Gaza"

Meanwhile in Gaza
They’re clearing out whole neighborhoods
In the Occupied West Bank
The streets and pipes are all torn up
By bulldozers and tanks
Tens of thousands of refugees
Have been driven from Jenin
For those old enough to remember
It’s a very familiar scene
Just like 1948
From whence came their kin
Meanwhile in Gaza
They’re not letting the food in
They’re clearing out their cabinets
Across the USA
From all the workers fired
Before they might get in the way
Of the consolidation of power
Even more
Inept and kleptocratic
Than ever before
And the word came from the White House
Let the genocide begin…
The media’s focus
Or at least the lion’s share
When it’s not honed in
On the Orange Man’s hair
Is just asking the question
What is to be done
If in the Ukrainian war
The Russians have won
And Europe falls under
The evil Putin…
They talk about freedom
From a dictator’s control
Of the great sacred mission
To make Ukraine whole
Democracy matters
Somewhere, anyway
Like Europe
And the USA
But as for Ramallah
It’s let the colonists win…
The plan is to starve them
Until they come out
In order to annex first
They have to have a rout
Make them die
And whoever's still there
Can find some country to take them
Or go somewhere
The hedge fund managers
Say “chin chin”...
And they’re clearing out whole neighborhoods
In the Occupied West Bank
Share this post