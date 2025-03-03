New song: "Meanwhile in Gaza"

Meanwhile in Gaza

They’re clearing out whole neighborhoods

In the Occupied West Bank

The streets and pipes are all torn up

By bulldozers and tanks

Tens of thousands of refugees

Have been driven from Jenin

For those old enough to remember

It’s a very familiar scene

Just like 1948

From whence came their kin

Meanwhile in Gaza

They’re not letting the food in

They’re clearing out their cabinets

Across the USA

From all the workers fired

Before they might get in the way

Of the consolidation of power

Even more

Inept and kleptocratic

Than ever before

And the word came from the White House

Let the genocide begin…

The media’s focus

Or at least the lion’s share

When it’s not honed in

On the Orange Man’s hair

Is just asking the question

What is to be done

If in the Ukrainian war

The Russians have won

And Europe falls under

The evil Putin…

They talk about freedom

From a dictator’s control

Of the great sacred mission

To make Ukraine whole

Democracy matters

Somewhere, anyway

Like Europe

And the USA

But as for Ramallah

It’s let the colonists win…

The plan is to starve them

Until they come out

In order to annex first

They have to have a rout

Make them die

And whoever's still there

Can find some country to take them

Or go somewhere

The hedge fund managers

Say “chin chin”...

And they’re clearing out whole neighborhoods

In the Occupied West Bank