New song: "Indiscriminate"

Indiscriminate

They bombed the Jabaliya camp once again

And once again those killed are all women and children

No one can keep track of the numbers of dead

Or find which torso belongs to which head

Bodies are lying in what’s left of the streets

Sometimes someone covers them with sheets

Surrounded by destruction wherever you look

No way to fathom all the lives that they took

They call it indiscriminate

It would be so terrible, if true

But they’re targeting doctors, they’re targeting patients, they’re targeting journalists, they’re targeting poets, they’re targeting women, and they’re targeting children, too

However this slaughter might come to an end

Whoever remains alive to defend

The right for a people to simply exist

Whoever is still here to raise their fist

Will never forget the war that was waged

On a city imprisoned by a gigantic cage

An air force against the civilian homes

Of those not protected by the Iron Dome

Who will be left to remember those killed

When the air has cleared from the smoke that filled

The whole city with poisonous gas

Burning the skin off the children it passed

Turning whole towers into piles of rock

As those watching try to comprehend through the shock

That they just killed 70 members

Of one family in this month of December

