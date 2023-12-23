New song: "Indiscriminate"

Indiscriminate
They bombed the Jabaliya camp once again
And once again those killed are all women and children
No one can keep track of the numbers of dead
Or find which torso belongs to which head
Bodies are lying in what’s left of the streets
Sometimes someone covers them with sheets
Surrounded by destruction wherever you look
No way to fathom all the lives that they took
They call it indiscriminate
It would be so terrible, if true
But they’re targeting doctors, they’re targeting patients, they’re targeting journalists, they’re targeting poets, they’re targeting women, and they’re targeting children, too
However this slaughter might come to an end
Whoever remains alive to defend
The right for a people to simply exist
Whoever is still here to raise their fist
Will never forget the war that was waged
On a city imprisoned by a gigantic cage
An air force against the civilian homes
Of those not protected by the Iron Dome
Who will be left to remember those killed
When the air has cleared from the smoke that filled
The whole city with poisonous gas
Burning the skin off the children it passed
Turning whole towers into piles of rock
As those watching try to comprehend through the shock
That they just killed 70 members
Of one family in this month of December
Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:
NYC on the weekend of January 12th
Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon
Southern California at the end of January
France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024
the northeastern US in late March/early April
Australia in late June/early July
living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones
More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!
