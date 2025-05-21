New song: "In Our Dreams"

In Our Dreams

They say the arc of history bends towards justice

I don’t think that’s how it seems

But if there’s hope for this shattered world

Then we’ll find it in our dreams

In our dreams we can go walking

On the beach by the shore

Eat an ice cream, see a songbird

As it was so long before

In our dreams the schools are open

With all the kids and teachers in there

The hospitals are all still standing

With nurses and doctors everywhere

In our dreams our home exists

And our family lives inside

There are no drones, there is no rubble

No reason to run and hide

In our dreams we could go fishing

Whenever we might have the notion

No gunships firing on our boats

As we set sail out on the ocean

In our dreams the mosques and churches

Are still there for us to pray

Down the street there’s still a swingset

Where the kids are still at play

In our dreams we have allies

Who couldn’t just stand idly by

When we were dying of starvation

They came by sea, land and sky

In our dreams we're reunited

The Settlements all start to burn

And all the people go back home

Where we finally return

They say the arc of history bends towards justice

I don’t think that’s how it seems

But if there’s hope for this shattered world

Then we’ll find it in our dreams