New song: "In Our Dreams"

In Our Dreams
They say the arc of history bends towards justice
I don’t think that’s how it seems
But if there’s hope for this shattered world
Then we’ll find it in our dreams
In our dreams we can go walking
On the beach by the shore
Eat an ice cream, see a songbird
As it was so long before
In our dreams the schools are open
With all the kids and teachers in there
The hospitals are all still standing
With nurses and doctors everywhere
In our dreams our home exists
And our family lives inside
There are no drones, there is no rubble
No reason to run and hide
In our dreams we could go fishing
Whenever we might have the notion
No gunships firing on our boats
As we set sail out on the ocean
In our dreams the mosques and churches
Are still there for us to pray
Down the street there’s still a swingset
Where the kids are still at play
In our dreams we have allies
Who couldn’t just stand idly by
When we were dying of starvation
They came by sea, land and sky
In our dreams we're reunited
The Settlements all start to burn
And all the people go back home
Where we finally return
They say the arc of history bends towards justice
I don’t think that’s how it seems
But if there’s hope for this shattered world
Then we’ll find it in our dreams
