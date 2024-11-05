New song: "35 Children A Day"

35 Children A Day

I turn on the news and I listen

To the head of UNICEF say

There are 35 kids in Gaza

Being killed every day

By snipers and by drones

Or by fighter jets

I don’t know what to do with this knowledge

Coming from the TV set

I hear the woman speaking

And all that comes to mind

Is imagining the scene

Among the rubble I might find

If my family were in that building

As it fell to the ground

And all the pieces of body parts

That would then be found

It’s enough to drive you crazy

And now I’m completely mad

Just from hearing the news day after day

And being someone’s dad

Just from hearing all the excuses

About how it’s justified

Chalk it up to collateral damage

How all those babies died

I imagine them in a school bus

Or in a classroom with their friends

Playing soccer in a field

When the school day ends

Then I imagine the hospitals

Where the survivors go

Their tiny bodies burnt and wrapped

In gauze from head to toe

Each day I wake up and wonder if

This might be the time

When those who hold the purse strings

Have had enough of the war crimes

Then instead I’m hearing of

The latest ones who have die

In the unrelenting slaughter

Of Israel’s kindercide

I turn on the news and I listen

To the head of UNICEF say

There are 35 kids in Gaza

Being killed every day