35 Children A Day
I turn on the news and I listen
To the head of UNICEF say
There are 35 kids in Gaza
Being killed every day
By snipers and by drones
Or by fighter jets
I don’t know what to do with this knowledge
Coming from the TV set
I hear the woman speaking
And all that comes to mind
Is imagining the scene
Among the rubble I might find
If my family were in that building
As it fell to the ground
And all the pieces of body parts
That would then be found
It’s enough to drive you crazy
And now I’m completely mad
Just from hearing the news day after day
And being someone’s dad
Just from hearing all the excuses
About how it’s justified
Chalk it up to collateral damage
How all those babies died
I imagine them in a school bus
Or in a classroom with their friends
Playing soccer in a field
When the school day ends
Then I imagine the hospitals
Where the survivors go
Their tiny bodies burnt and wrapped
In gauze from head to toe
Each day I wake up and wonder if
This might be the time
When those who hold the purse strings
Have had enough of the war crimes
Then instead I’m hearing of
The latest ones who have die
In the unrelenting slaughter
Of Israel’s kindercide
I turn on the news and I listen
To the head of UNICEF say
There are 35 kids in Gaza
Being killed every day
New song: "35 Children A Day"