Loading video
Share this post
Message From Jenin
davidrovics.substack.com
Message From Jenin
I got an email from a friend in Jenin, who runs a cultural center there. One of the young men active at the center has just been murdered by the IOF.
Dec 7, 2023
Transcript
No transcript...
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Message From Jenin