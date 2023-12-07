This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Message From Jenin
0:00
-7:31
Message From Jenin
I got an email from a friend in Jenin, who runs a cultural center there. One of the young men active at the center has just been murdered by the IOF.
David Rovics
Dec 7, 2023
This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

