Live at CCB PLAYLIST

Another Ministry of Culture concert recording up as a YouTube playlist, but this one features Eric Royer on banjo!
David Rovics
Jan 07, 2025
Transcript

On December 1st, 2024, the Ministry of Culture did the whole sermon at the Community Church of Boston, and we were joined by the brilliant Eric Royer on banjo for the occasion! It went out live on YouTube at the time, but later Chet Gardiner made some big improvements on the recording, and here it is — Live at CCB. Cover photo by Bonnie Rovics!

As spring tour plans are slowly developing, it's becoming clear that late March and mid-April would be the times we'd like to do more gigs in southern ENGLAND, and early April we'd like to do gigs in northern England and in SCOTLAND. So far only London & Portsmouth confirmed.

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
David Rovics
