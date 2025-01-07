Live at CCB PLAYLIST

On December 1st, 2024, the Ministry of Culture did the whole sermon at the Community Church of Boston, and we were joined by the brilliant Eric Royer on banjo for the occasion! It went out live on YouTube at the time, but later Chet Gardiner made some big improvements on the recording, and here it is — Live at CCB. Cover photo by Bonnie Rovics!

As spring tour plans are slowly developing, it's becoming clear that late March and mid-April would be the times we'd like to do more gigs in southern ENGLAND, and early April we'd like to do gigs in northern England and in SCOTLAND. So far only London & Portsmouth confirmed.