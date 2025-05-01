This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Interview for Americans Who Tell the Truth

"Speaking Truth to Youth"
May 01, 2025
Americans Who Tell the Truth is a brilliant project that's been going for decades now, which involves portraits painted by Robert Shetterley of many wonderful people. I was interviewed recently for the website by Constance Carter, AWTT's Director of Education, and the interview was so nicely edited that I thought I'd share it with you.

