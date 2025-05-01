Americans Who Tell the Truth is a brilliant project that's been going for decades now, which involves portraits painted by Robert Shetterley of many wonderful people. I was interviewed recently for the website by Constance Carter, AWTT's Director of Education, and the interview was so nicely edited that I thought I'd share it with you.
Interview for Americans Who Tell the Truth
"Speaking Truth to Youth"
May 01, 2025
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
