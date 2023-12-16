"In One World" FINAL MIX

When Chet heard the songs in the Gaza cycle he liked them very much, but wondered if there was a more hopeful song that the album could include. I haven’t written any such songs recently, but “In One World” is one I wrote over two decades ago, which is often requested at shows. I sent it to Chet, and these are the brilliant results of his work with the recording from 2002. All rhythmic inconsistencies are entirely my doing.