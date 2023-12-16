This Week with David Rovics
"In One World" FINAL MIX
A song based on an encounter I read about in the Palestine Chronicle back in 2002.
David Rovics
Dec 16, 2023
When Chet heard the songs in the Gaza cycle he liked them very much, but wondered if there was a more hopeful song that the album could include. I haven’t written any such songs recently, but “In One World” is one I wrote over two decades ago, which is often requested at shows. I sent it to Chet, and these are the brilliant results of his work with the recording from 2002. All rhythmic inconsistencies are entirely my doing.

David Rovics

