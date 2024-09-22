This Week with David Rovics
Canadian Cancellations
If there were any press outlets interested in covering the trials and tribulations of a little-known traveling musician trying to sing any songs about Palestine, what might it look like?
David Rovics
Sep 22, 2024
David Rovics
