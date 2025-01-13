A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 11

Start at the beginning with episode 1 of the podcast series at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or just listen to episode 11 here.

The Abu Ghraib prison torture scandal breaks in the New York Times (“After We Torture Our Prisoners”)

Neocon architect of the Iraq occupation, Paul Wolfowitz, is appointed head of the World Bank (“Paul Wolfowitz”)

Cindy Sheehan starts camping out in front of President Bush’s ranch (“Song for Cindy Sheehan”)

Hurricane Katrina and government ineptitude kill thousands of people in New Orleans (“New Orleans”)

Construction of Israel’s Apartheid Wall in Palestine begins (“They’re Building a Wall”)

Israel invades Lebanon in 2006, killing thousands (“Lebanon, 2006”)

My dear friend and longtime activist and musician Brad Will is killed by paramilitaries in Oaxaca, Mexico (“Brad”)

Rod Coronado spends eight months in prison for giving a speech (“Burn It Down”)

The premier squatted social center in Denmark, Ungdomshuset, is destroyed by the Danish government, setting in motion a new social movement (“Ungdomshuset’s Microphone”)

The Global Financial Crisis leads to massive protests in Iceland (“Iceland, 2008”)

The GFC leads to massive protests in Greece, too, in which a dog named Loukanikos plays a prominent role (“Riot Dog”)